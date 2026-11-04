Nord One announced that it started work on a new EUR 24 million phase of its Cartierul Vienez residential development in central Timișoara. The two new buildings, N6 and N7, will comprise 146 apartments built to nZEB energy-efficiency standards.

N6 will have 12 floors and 86 apartments, while the six-story N7 will include 60 units and commercial spaces on the ground floor. The homes will range from 42 to 114 square meters, with layouts of up to four rooms.

Both buildings will share a two-level underground parking facility with 197 spaces and storage areas. They will feature heat pumps, solar panels, ventilated façades, and smart-home systems, according to the company.

The developer is offering buyers a phased payment plan requiring a total down payment of 15%.

“Buyers pay 5% when signing the pre-contract, 5% when the structure is completed, and 5% when the thermal insulation system is finished. The remaining amount is paid only upon signing the final contract,” Nord One sales director Bogdan Belciu said.

The N6 and N7 buildings are scheduled for completion in December 2028. Elsewhere in the development, N3 has already been delivered, while N4 and N5 are at an advanced stage of construction.

Cartierul Vienez covers approximately five hectares near central Timișoara. Plans for the wider development include cycling lanes, public squares, and a pedestrian and cycling underpass connecting the site to the city’s Central Park.

Nord One is part of Alber Holding, which says it has delivered more than 9,000 homes in Romania over the past three decades.