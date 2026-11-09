Romania Insider is launching the Romania Insider Legal Series, a new video series produced in partnership with law firm Gruia Dufaut & Asociații. Over the coming episodes, we will explore the legal questions that matter most to companies and investors doing business in Romania, in clear and practical conversations with the firm's lawyers.

The first episode focuses on a question many foreign investors are asking right now: is Romania still worth it?

YouTube postOpen on YouTube

A sharp drop in foreign investment

Foreign direct investment in Romania fell to €1.1 billion in January-July 2026, down from €4.9 billion in the same period of 2025. In other words, inflows have been divided by more than four in a single year.

The drop raises a fair question for companies weighing Romania against other markets in the region. But headline figures do not tell the whole story, and the legal framework around foreign investment, from due diligence to FDI screening, comes with requirements that investors cannot afford to overlook.

Episode 1: Cristina Bojica, Partner at Gruia Dufaut & Asociații

The first guest of the series is Cristina Bojica, Partner at Gruia Dufaut & Asociații. In conversation with Dylan Delhommois, Cristina explains why Romania remains on investors' radar and walks through what foreign investors need to check before they commit capital.

The conversation covers:

Why Romania's structural advantages have not disappeared, despite the drop in FDI

Whether Romania is falling off foreign investors' radar, and which countries are investing in the country today

The sectors with the greatest opportunities: energy, defence, agri-food and IT

The legal due diligence required for a share deal compared with a greenfield project

The €5 million FDI screening threshold and when an investment must be notified to the CEISD

Who is covered by FDI screening and how long authorization takes, from 45 to more than 90 days

The most common, and most costly, mistakes investors make before signing

Cristina's final advice for foreign investors looking at Romania

Watch and listen

Watch the full episode above or on