Morphosis Capital takes over majority stake in Constanța ophthalmology hospital, plans further acquisitions
The fund plans a network that will expand nationwide through acquisitions of established, doctor-led clinics and greenfield openings.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 4 min read
Morphosis Capital Fund II plans to develop a national ophthalmology network following the acquisition of the Dr. Mrini Eye Hospital in Constanța.
The fund plans a network that will expand nationwide through a combination of acquisitions of established, doctor-led clinics and greenfield openings. It said discussions are already under way with several established clinics across Romania, “guided by a strong focus on clinical quality, medical technology and partnerships with surgeons.”