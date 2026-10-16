The change compared with 2025 reflects the economic conditions of the past year, with 2026 marked by greater caution in the labour market over plans to expand teams.

In terms of applications, the first nine months of the year saw the highest level in the past decade. A total of 10.4 million applications were registered in the first three quarters, 27% more than in the same period last year.

“Candidates showed particular interest in jobs in retail, financial and banking services, call centres/BPO, the food industry, tourism, and IT and telecoms. Many of these sectors mainly offer entry-level positions, which explains why most applications came from candidates with between zero and two years of experience,” said Roxana Drăghici, head of sales, eJobs.

Applications increased across all age groups this year. Candidates aged 25-35 remained the most active, accounting for 4.1 million applications, while those aged 18-24 also represented a significant share, with 2.8 million applications.

Year-on-year increases were also recorded among candidates aged 36-45 and those over 45, who submitted 2.1 million and 1.2 million applications, respectively.

“The increase in applications alongside a slight moderation in the number of new jobs shows that competition among candidates is intensifying. This year, we have already reached an average of 65 applications per job, with the figure exceeding 90 in sectors such as retail and IT and telecoms,” Roxana Drăghici concluded.