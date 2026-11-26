Hagag Energy, the energy investment platform of the international group Hagag Europe, said that it expects to complete four natural gas distribution networks in Romania and take over the management of three more under concession agreements by the end of 2026. The company is preparing to bring all seven into service in the first quarter of 2027.

The seven networks span 439 km across 12 localities in Olt, Giurgiu, Constanța, Sălaj, Călărași, and Buzău counties. Once operational, they will have the capacity to supply 12,145 premises.