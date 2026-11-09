MetaWealth announced that it signed an agreement to acquire a 50 MW/100 MWh standalone battery energy storage project in Dolj county. Estimated at approximately EUR 20 million, it brings the company’s Romanian storage portfolio to 148 MW/300 MWh.

The agreement was signed on November 4, the company said. The project has secured its land, technical grid connection approval, and building permit, with construction scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2027 and commercial operations expected in the third quarter.