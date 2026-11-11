Black Week 2026 sales (November 2 to 9) rose 9.2% compared to the same period last year, according to the annual MerchantPro Compass analysis, based on a representative sample of local online stores active on the MerchantPro platform in both periods compared. Growth came mainly from a higher average basket value (+8%), while the number of orders remained almost flat (+1.1%).

The data shows a campaign more evenly distributed across the week. From Monday to Thursday, sales rose 19%, while Friday remained the strongest day of the campaign, generating almost 18% of total sales.

These results come against a backdrop of more subdued consumption nationwide. According to the National Institute of Statistics, retail trade volume fell 4.6% in the first nine months of 2026, and 5.4% for non-food products, while the annual inflation rate stood at 6.61% in September 2026.

"Black Week 2026 shows that local eCommerce is holding on to its customers even in a year of more subdued consumption. The number of orders remained practically at last year's level, while growth came from fuller shopping baskets. This is a signal of confidence for local online stores, which have managed to remain relevant at a time when budgets are carefully managed," said Arthur Radulescu, CEO of MerchantPro.

Tuesday, the surprise of the week

Friday, November 6, kept its status as the campaign's peak day, with a stable average basket of around EUR 78, the highest of the entire week.

This year's surprise, however, came on Tuesday, November 3, the day with the fastest growth: nearly 27% in sales value and an average basket more than 20% higher.

The weekend saw a more moderate pace, with Sunday sales up 8.1% in value, supported by a 12.6% higher average basket. The campaign ended on an upward trend: on Monday, November 9, sales rose 19% and the number of orders nearly 13%, with Fashion posting the strongest growth, as orders climbed more than 47%.

Gadgets and health: what Romanians put in their Black Friday baskets

By vertical, on Black Friday itself, the strongest growth was recorded in IT & Electronics, with sales up more than 57%, and in Pharma (+42%), followed by B2B (+25%) and Fashion (+12.2%). While growth in electronics came mainly from basket value, the highest of the week for the category, in Pharma and B2B it was driven by the number of orders, up more than 31% and more than 23%, respectively.

IT & Electronics and Pharma also stood out for their consistency, as the only major categories to grow every day of the campaign, in both value and number of orders. At the other end of the spectrum, categories such as Home & Deco, Groceries, Auto & Moto, and Beauty saw a more moderate pace on Friday compared to last year.