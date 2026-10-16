Markets’ sentiment improves after political agreement reached in Romania
The Romanian leu strengthened slightly on the interbank market, while the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s BET index gained 1.95%, based on official quotations.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
Banks also submitted bids totalling five times the target amount for a 36-month bond issue tapped by the Treasury on October 15.
The moves came as the main centrist political parties moved towards a political agreement that would pave the way for a minority government, five months after a successful no-confidence motion brought down the previous cabinet.