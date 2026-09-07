Marinela Panait has been appointed CEO of Pasteur Filiala Filipești, the company responsible for the Farmavet Group’s production of medicines and veterinary products.

In her new role, she will also manage FNC Nutriție Pietroiu, a company fully owned by Pasteur Filiala Filipești.

The appointment follows Tomasz Modzelewski’s departure from the Farmavet Group’s executive management after a three-year assignment. He will remain involved with the company as a shareholder representative on the Supervisory Board.

Marinela Panait has been part of the Farmavet Group team since 2021 and previously worked as RA & Manufacturing Director. In this role, she led a team of over 170 employees, overseeing operations at the

Pasteur Filiala Filipești and FNC Nutriție Pietroiu plants, as well as ensuring product compliance with European regulations and standards. Over the past five years, she was part of Farmavet Group’s senior management team.

Pasteur Filiala Filipești has 151 employees and ended 2025 with a turnover of RON 108.1 million, up 3.2% on the previous year, and a target of 15% growth in 2026 compared with 2025.

At Filipeștii de Pădure, the company manufactures approximately 350 veterinary medicinal products, biocides and cosmetic products for veterinary and human use. Together with FNC Nutriție Pietroiu, the facilities coordinated by Marinela Panait produce a portfolio of over 400 products.

The products manufactured in Romania are sold both on the local market and in over 20 overseas markets, including Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Poland, Ireland, as well as the UAE, Albania, the Republic of Moldova, Israel, etc. Exports account for around 20% of the company’s turnover.

Currently, Farmavet Group brings together the operations of several brands: Pasteur Filiala Filipești, Farmavet Distribution and Veterra, covering the entire value chain, from B2B production and distribution to direct B2C sales.