The proposed surcharge would add a new funding mechanism to an existing system that has already accumulated significant unpaid obligations. Its final design, including the rate, threshold and allocation of the proceeds, has yet to be announced.

The proposed levy would apply until April 1 at the latest, but the authorities have yet to decide its rate or the electricity price threshold that would trigger it. Revenue collected from producers generating very high profits could be used to support companies with substantial electricity consumption during the winter months.