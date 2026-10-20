CTP, a major European owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate, announced a lease with discount retailer Pepco for 55,619 sqm at CTPark Bucharest West in Romania on Tuesday, October 20.

The location is the largest industrial park in continental Europe, with nearly 1.5 million sqm of planned lettable space. Located to the west of Bucharest along the A1 motorway, it provides direct access to Romania’s capital and key transport corridors serving the country and the wider region. The park houses a cluster of retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics providers serving both domestic and international markets.

The site also has CTP Clubhaus, an on-site community hub providing amenities including a restaurant, supermarket, meeting spaces, outdoor fitness areas and medical services, supporting employee wellbeing and helping occupiers attract and retain staff, and network with each other.

Pepco will operate a regional distribution center from the facility, serving the Romanian market and the wider Central Eastern Europe (CEE) region. Having previously occupied the building through a third-party logistics provider, the retailer has now entered a direct partnership with CTP.

“Pepco choosing CTPark Bucharest West reflects the strategic importance of the location, while the switch over to a long-term direct lease structure confirms a strong relationship, which we are grateful for. We have been able to work closely with Pepco to create a solution tailored to their individual operational requirements and to support their distribution network,” said Andrei Marian, Business Development Director, CTP Romania.

CTP has a portfolio of 14.8 million sqm of GLA in 12 countries and 2.0 million sqm under construction as of 30 June 2026. The company signed a record 1.8 million sqm of leases across its portfolio year-to-date as of August 2026.