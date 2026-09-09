Supporting the transition to more sustainable mobility, Arval Romania is the main partner of Best Electric City Car, a competition dedicated to urban electric vehicles in Romania, organized by FloteAuto in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests.

KIA EV2 is the winner of the 2026 edition of Best Electric City Car, the competition that evaluates the most relevant urban electric vehicles on the Romanian market. The model won the mini class after the urban and charging tests, at the end of a judging by specialized automotive journalists.

For the micro category (16 years), the winner was Linktour Alumi, while Renault 4 and ALLVIEW 4City were the public choices for the Popularity Awards.

This year's edition brought together 10 urban electric models from the mini (vehicles less than 4 meters in length) and micro (quadricycles of the L6e and L7e categories) classes, currently available on the local market. The evaluation involved urban and charging test sessions on a 30 km round trip route, followed by judging and an official press conference at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests to announce the winners and awards.

In the competition were models from the mini class such as the BYD Dolphin Surf, Dacia Spring 2026, Renault 4, Kia EV2, Jeep Avenger, MINI Aceman and VW ID. Polo, while the micro category, of quadricycles in the L6e and L7e classes, was represented by the AllView 4City, Linktour Alumi and Nieve Q-eN (in two variants). The public, in turn, voted for their favorite models for the Popularity Awards.

The complete list of winners for Best Electric City Car 2026

Main title

Best Electric City Car 2026: KIA EV2

KIA EV2 2nd place, tied: BYD Dolphin / VW Polo

BYD Dolphin / VW Polo Best Electric City Car 2026, 16 (micro / quadricycle category): LINKTOUR ALUMI

Popularity Award

Popularity: RENAULT 4

RENAULT 4 Popularity 16: ALLVIEW 4CITY

Special awards