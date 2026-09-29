The 11th RePatriot Summit will take place from October 1 to 4 in Bucharest, Mamaia, and across Dobrogea, bringing together Romanian entrepreneurs, executives, and professionals from the country and diaspora. The event is being held under the patronage of Romania’s president.

The summit will open at Cotroceni Palace on October 1 with the ninth Top 100 Romanians Worldwide Gala, recognizing members of Romanian communities abroad, and the Romania Performance Excellence Program Gala.