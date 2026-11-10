Rheinmetall Real Estate Romania has paid the full EUR 138.03 million purchase price for the assets of the Mangalia shipyard in Romania, judicial liquidator CITR announced. The parties signed the sale agreement after the payment was completed on November 9.

The price, which excludes VAT, was established through the public auction held on October 9 as part of the shipyard’s insolvency proceedings. Rheinmetall and its Swiss partner MSC won the auction.