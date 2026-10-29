Real estate companies IULIUS and Atterbury Europe said they are investing more than EUR 7.6 million in the modernization of Iulius Mall Cluj. The work is scheduled for completion next year.

The project includes upgrades to common areas, finishes, architectural elements and lighting, as well as the mall’s security, fire detection, and fire protection systems.

New openings will include retailer MINISO, a café, and Energy Games, a 600 sqm entertainment space aimed at teenagers. A separate play area will be added for children aged up to eight.

“We are seeing a growing preference for accessible brands and for experiences that combine shopping, leisure, and social interaction,” said Ștefan Roman, shopping center manager at Iulius Mall Cluj. “Through the introduction of new brands and entertainment concepts, we are strengthening Iulius Mall Cluj’s profile as a destination for families, teenagers, and young adults.”

Opened in 2007, Iulius Mall Cluj has 57,000 sqm of leasable retail space and hosts around 240 brands. It records approximately 14.8 million visits annually.

The complex also includes a Cinema City multiplex, an Auchan hypermarket, restaurants and cafés. It is connected to a 30,000 sqm park and three nearby office buildings accommodating more than 4,500 employees.

In Cluj-Napoca, IULIUS and Atterbury Europe are also developing RIVUS, a mixed-use urban regeneration project valued at more than EUR 500 million.

The companies are carrying out modernization projects at other properties in Iași and previously completed a EUR 40 million expansion of Iulius Mall Suceava.