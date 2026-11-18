Report: Bucharest’s Calea Victoriei sees highest rental growth in Europe over past year
Rents on Calea Victoriei recorded a 29% increase over the past year, the strongest growth in Europe and the second-fastest pace among the 50 markets included in the 2026 edition of Cushman & Wakefield's "Main Streets Across the World" report.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 2 min read
With prime rents reaching EUR 90/sqm/month, up from EUR 70/sqm/month in 2025, Bucharest climbed three spots in the global ranking to 35th place, tied with Belgrade and Mexico City.
The momentum was driven by public realm upgrades and a significant increase in tourist footfall, factors that have stimulated strong retailer demand, the report found