The Ice Capital investment fund, established by three young Romanian entrepreneurs and headquartered in Dubai, has bought the famous Babele mountain chalet in the Bucegi Mountains and plans to turn it into a four-star hotel, according to Profit.ro.

With a built-up area of 1,764 square meters, the Babele chalet was put up for sale in 2025. The current chalet has 20 rooms and was built in 1970, but its history dates back to 1937, when the building first appeared near the Babele and Sphinx rock formations on the Bucegi Plateau.