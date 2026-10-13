InterCapital lists Polish equities ETF on Bucharest Stock Exchange
Romanian investors can now gain indirect exposure to the Polish stock market through their local brokerage accounts, after Croatia’s InterCapital Asset Management listed an exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) that passively tracks the WIG30TR index.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The ETF, traded under the ticker ICWIGETF, initially has less than RON 200,000 worth of units listed on the BVB. Additional units will be issued as demand grows.
The fund was launched in May on the Zagreb Stock Exchange, where its assets reached EUR 13 mln.