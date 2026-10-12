Inspire Asset Management recently acquired a stake in NIBIRU Real Estate, the company developing the NIBIRU entertainment and leisure destination on Romania’s Black Sea coast, News.ro reported. The size of the stake and the value of the transaction were not disclosed.

The investment firm had already backed NIBIRU during its development phase, and the companies described the move as the continuation of a long-term partnership.

“I believe strongly in Romanian entrepreneurship, and I want to continue investing in Romania in companies and projects that have the ambition to build at scale and create value here,” Iulian Stanciu said. “NIBIRU is an ecosystem: dozens of entrepreneurs and operators have already grown around it in a single season, and every new development stage can create more opportunities for them.”

NIBIRU representatives said the new entertainment destination recorded more than two million visits during its first season. Together with the nearby Beach, Please! festival, the ecosystem developed in the area exceeded 2.6 million visits.

Some operators in the hospitality, food, retail, services, and entertainment sectors generated more than EUR 1 million in sales during the season, NIBIRU said.

Andrei Șelaru, known as Selly and the CEO of NIBIRU, said Inspire Asset Management had invested in the project before its first season and that its entry into the shareholder structure formalised an existing relationship.

“The first season showed us that there is an audience, there is demand and there is room for something much larger,” Șelaru said. “Our objective is to build on what we have achieved each year and transform NIBIRU into a Romanian project with regional relevance.”

The project’s plans for the 2027 season include expanding its infrastructure, developing additional commercial and entertainment concepts, introducing new visitor experiences, and improving services.

Iulian Portasă, CEO of Inspire Asset Management, said the investment company would contribute more than capital.

“Our role in the next stage is to bring investment experience, know-how and governance to support the acceleration of the project’s development and increase its long-term impact,” he said.