The Romanian Parliament approved on Wednesday, November 18, a legislative proposal submitted by the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) to increase the daily limit for cash payments and receipts from RON 5,000 to RON 50,000 (EUR 1,000 to EUR 10,000).

The bill covers transactions carried out by companies, authorized natural persons (PFA), individual and family enterprises, liberal professionals, individuals engaged in independent activities, partnerships, and other entities, with or without legal personality.