A total of 15,000 customers have opened an investment account through ING Invest, less than a month after its launch, ING Bank Romania said.

The lender’s investment platform is available through its mobile app, and offers access to shares of companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and major European stock exchanges, as well as Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) managed by asset management companies such as Amundi, BlackRock and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, among others.