IMF forecasts 0.5% recession in Romania in 2026, slower recovery in 2027
The financial institution estimated an average inflation of 8.2% in Romania this year and 4.1% in 2027, above the annual rates of 7.8% and 3.9%, respectively, forecast in the spring.
Radu Dumitrescu · Journalist
· 2 min read
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) sharply revised its estimates for Romania’s economy this month, forecasting a recession this year and a slower recovery in 2027 than initially expected, according to data analyzed by Profit.ro.
Romania’s economy is now expected to shrink by 0.5% in 2026, compared with growth of 0.7% estimated in the spring. The new estimate is in line with that of the World Bank, which was also recently revised downward.