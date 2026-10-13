The International Monetary Fund (IMF) sharply revised its estimates for Romania’s economy this month, forecasting a recession this year and a slower recovery in 2027 than initially expected, according to data analyzed by Profit.ro.

Romania’s economy is now expected to shrink by 0.5% in 2026, compared with growth of 0.7% estimated in the spring. The new estimate is in line with that of the World Bank, which was also recently revised downward.