How to Web Conference 2026, a leading startup and technology conference in Eastern Europe held annually, brought together technology leaders, investors, startup founders, business professionals, and representatives of European institutions and the public sector in Bucharest from October 6 to 8.

With the theme “What will you build when you can build anything?” the event covered product strategy, leadership, and the role of investment in building globally competitive companies.

Among the speakers, Teodora Mușatoiu (OpenAI) and Aleodor Tabarcea (Stripe Romania) addressed the changes AI is bringing to product development and team organization, as well as the challenges of adopting new technologies.

The agenda also featured the Bitdefender Academy Season Finale, a session dedicated to training the next generation of technology product development specialists.

Nesrine Changuel, former product leader at Google and Spotify, spoke about the importance of the emotional connection between users and products, while Sara Maldon (Inflect, formerly Make) discussed measuring the impact of AI investments.

Thomas Kolarik, VP IT & Operations at BCR, and Zoltan Vardy, Founder & Sales and GTM Advisor at The Launch Code, discussed demand for technology in Eastern Europe and the role companies can play in accelerating its adoption.

Similarly, Michał Kramarz (Google Cloud) presented the challenges of international expansion and the factors that contribute to scaling startups and AI-driven initiatives.

Financing businesses with a social impact was addressed during the MARC Impact Programme session, “Somebody has to get paid to fix this,” where entrepreneurs and investors discussed developing sustainable business models and attracting capital.

Finally, the impact of technology on society was another topic discussed at How to Web 2026 by Bogdan Iordache, General Partner at Underline Ventures, Radu Magdin, and Dragoș Stanca.

During the event, Hack for Facts, an initiative by AmpliFY ONG and Ethical Media Alliance, brought together journalists, technology professionals, and representatives of civil society organizations to explore the use of digital tools in the public interest, from supporting investigative journalism to developing sustainable models for independent journalism.

Discussions on Europe’s competitiveness also focused on public policies and measures to support the development of the tech industry. During the “Bytes & Bills” session, representatives of European institutions, Romania’s public sector, and the private sector discussed the measures needed to support startup growth.

Speakers included Marc Lemaître, Director-General for Research and Innovation at the European Commission, Camelia Drăgoi (European Investment Fund), Ervin Luga (EBRD Venture Capital), and Irina Avram (Romanian Ministry of Finance). The agenda also featured discussions on technological sovereignty and defense technologies with both civilian and military applications.