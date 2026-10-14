Regular servicing keeps your car safe, efficient and cheaper to run, yet many drivers are unsure when to book one. The short answer: most vehicles need attention every 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Your driving habits, however, can shift that timeline considerably. Here is how to read the intervals, adapt them to your routine, and spot trouble early.

The baseline rule: time and mileage intervals

For most cars, a full service is due every 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever arrives first. This full inspection typically covers an oil and filter change, air filter replacement, and a thorough check of the brakes, suspension, steering and safety systems. Drivers who cover high mileage often add an interim service every 6 months or 6,000 miles, a lighter visit focused on oil, fluid levels, tyres and lights.

Your owner's manual remains the real authority. Manufacturer schedules vary widely: some modern engines running on synthetic oil can stretch to 18,000 or even 20,000 miles between visits, while others rely on onboard computers that calculate intervals dynamically. Following the manufacturer's schedule also protects your warranty. If your service booklet is missing, digital records can usually be retrieved from the garage or dealership that carried out the work. Treat any interval as a maximum, not a target: servicing slightly early causes no harm, while running late means components operate in conditions they were not designed for.

Why low-mileage cars still need annual servicing

Time-based intervals exist because fluids degrade chemically, whether or not the car moves. Engine oil oxidises and absorbs moisture, losing its ability to lubricate and protect. Brake fluid is hygroscopic: it steadily absorbs water from the air, which lowers its boiling point and can compromise stopping power. Coolant gradually loses the corrosion inhibitors that protect your radiator and engine internals.

Short journeys make things worse. A car driven five miles at a time rarely reaches full operating temperature, so condensation builds up in the oil and exhaust system, the battery never fully recharges, and internal components wear faster than the odometer suggests. Rubber parts, including tyres, belts, hoses and wiper blades, also age with time rather than distance. A car covering only 3,000 miles a year therefore still needs a yearly check. Skipping it because the mileage looks low is one of the most common, and most expensive, mistakes owners make.

Driving conditions that shorten your service interval

Manufacturers quietly assume "normal" use, but much real-world driving qualifies as severe. Stop-and-go city traffic keeps the engine idling and the brakes working constantly. Frequent trips under five miles, towing a trailer, dusty or unpaved roads, and prolonged heat or freezing cold all accelerate wear on oil, filters, brake pads and the cooling system. If several of these describe your routine, the standard 12-month interval is likely too generous.