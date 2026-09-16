In Cluj-Napoca, work on the company’s second store in the city has already started, while in Craiova, Hornbach has obtained authorisation for its first store in the Oltenia region.

Each of the two investments amounts to approximately EUR 35 million.

The Cluj-Napoca store is scheduled to open in autumn 2027, while construction in Craiova is due to begin in early 2027, with the store expected to open in spring 2028.

The announcements come amid a wave of investment by major retailers in Romania’s DIY sector. Brico Depot, one of the country’s major DIY chains, will invest EUR 50 million over the next three years following its takeover by local group Altex.

Separately, French DIY retailer Leroy Merlin has earmarked a budget of EUR 24.5 million for 2026 to expand and consolidate its store network, develop its IT infrastructure and accelerate digitalisation.