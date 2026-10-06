Lithuanian logistics company HOPTRANS announced that it has established a new operational base in Romania as part of a broader expansion of its transport network. The local operation has its own management team, with its first drivers and trucks already working on international routes across Europe.

The Romanian business is being developed through ARETETRANS, a company within the HOPTRANS Group.

The company said it plans to expand the local fleet and workforce gradually, in line with operational requirements and customer demand, but did not disclose investment or employment figures.

“Romania is a market where we see strong potential for sustainable growth. There is an established international transport sector, experienced professionals, and a natural connection to European transport flows,” stated Rimvydas Melkūnas, CEO of HOPTRANS Holding.

The group said the new base would provide additional capacity and allow it to position vehicles more efficiently across its European network.

Romanian road freight operators accounted for 6% of the European Union’s international road freight transport in 2024, measured in tonne-kilometres, according to figures cited by the company. More than 40% of Romania’s international road freight activity consisted of cross-trade operations, in which goods are transported between two foreign countries.

Eurostat data also showed that road freight’s share of Romania’s total freight transport performance increased by 14.8 percentage points between 2014 and 2024.

The Romanian expansion follows the development of HOPTRANS’ Latvian base, which reached 100 trucks earlier in 2026.

HOPTRANS operates approximately 1,500 company-owned Euro 6 trucks and provides international transport services across Europe and the United Kingdom. The company said it completed more than 200,000 shipments and transported over 4.3 million tonnes of cargo in 2025.