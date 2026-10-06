Softeh Plus and NextUp, Romanian software companies acquired by Symfonia Group in 2024 and 2025 respectively, operate under the Symfonia Romania name as of 1 October 2026. The change comes after Symfonia Group unified its operations in June under a single leadership team, headed by Roxana Epure, CEO of Symfonia Romania. It makes visible to clients and partners an organisation that already works as one team. The two companies have legally merged, and from 1 October the resulting company signs invoices, contracts and official documents as Symfonia Romania. Existing contracts are transferred automatically to Symfonia Romania, with no action required from clients.

Symfonia Romania's software ecosystem brings together integrated products for hospitals, alongside cloud ERP and payroll solutions for SMEs and for clients in pharmaceutical retail, construction, insurance, manufacturing and services. More than 6,000 SMEs and 8 of the 10 largest private hospitals in Romania use Symfonia Romania's solutions, with over 30,000 users working with them every day.

The common name strengthens the company's position on the local market. Symfonia Romania now presents itself as a single provider, with a portfolio covering both the specific needs of the medical and pharma sector and the financial and personnel administration of companies in other industries. In practical terms, team email addresses move to the @symfonia.ro domain, and the website and social media accounts are brought together under the Symfonia Romania name, while products, implementation and support teams, and clients' contact persons remain unchanged. The Symfonia Romania team currently numbers close to 200 employees.

"Our clients have already been working with a single team for several months, and from 1 October this is also reflected in the name we carry, in how we present ourselves to the market and in our legal status. Symfonia Romania allows us to address the market with one voice and a complete offering. For the companies we work with, this means one point of contact who understands their business as a whole and can propose solutions across several areas of their operations. We are keeping the same pragmatic approach, as a provider of software products built together with our clients and updated at the pace of legislative change." said Roxana Epure, CEO of Symfonia Romania.

"A common name in Poland and Romania reflects the same standards of technology and innovation and the same ambition in both markets. The Romanian business software market remains fragmented, and a large part of the local private sector is still at the early stages of digitalisation. This creates a real opportunity for a player that can cover multiple areas and understands the specifics of each. Symfonia Romania is the foundation on which we want to keep growing, both through our existing teams and products and through new acquisitions."