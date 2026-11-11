The announcement was made on Monday, November 10, by Dan Plaveti, president of Hidroelectrica’s Directorate, at a conference organised by Focus Energetic on the challenges facing Romania’s energy system during the winter of 2026–2027, Forbes.ro reported.

The project, conceived during the communist period, was initially designed with an installed capacity of approximately 1,000 MW. Its investment cost was estimated at more than EUR 1 billion over 15 years ago, but the current study could determine whether the original scale and cost assumptions remain relevant.