Year-end is when businesses decide what to keep investing in and what to rethink. For most HR departments that conversation starts from an uncomfortable position.

The economy is stagnating, with 2026 growth forecasts between -0.5% and +0.1%. Leadership wants headcount and costs under control, yet expects HR to fill the roles the business cannot do without. Line managers still want a strong hire within weeks, even though specialist roles often take 4 to 6 weeks. Each vacancy draws around 60 applications, twice as many as in the previous year, so HR must screen far more people just to find the few who fit. At the same time, engineers, automation and quality specialists and mid-level managers remain hard to find.

Business leaders also expect HR to absorb new obligations without extra resources: pay transparency rules, stricter limits on AI in hiring, and closer scrutiny of pay decisions. Add restructuring, with collective lay-offs up about 21% in 2025, and HR is often asked to manage departures quietly while keeping the remaining team motivated.

The result is a function judged on speed, cost and quality all at once, with the same team that handled the work the year before. When one of the three slips, the business notices immediately. That is the hidden cost of "doing it all".

Where the cost actually shows up

Recruitment and search. The business sees an open position as lost output and an overloaded team. HR sees hundreds of CVs, a hiring manager who has changed the requirements twice, and a candidate who accepts another offer while the final interview is still being scheduled. For hard-to-fill roles, the search can mean starting over at new cost.

Selection and assessment centres. When every vacancy attracts dozens of applicants, the temptation is to filter the CVs by an AI tool, or by instinct. The business then pays for this choice months later, through a bad hire, a restart, or a rejected candidate who challenges the process. Structured selection, including well-designed assessment centres, gives managers evidence they can rely upon and gives candidates a fair process. It also needs time and expertise that a stretched HR team rarely has.

Performance evaluation. Pay rose about 3.5% this year against inflation of about 7%, so every feedback and pay conversation is harder than it was. At the same time, pay criteria must now be objective and neutral, and an unexplained gap above 5% triggers a joint assessment. Business leaders want evaluations that justify their pay decisions, while managers have little time to prepare them. A late or rushed evaluation costs trust now and weakens the evidence the company needs later.