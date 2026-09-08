L'Oréal Romania has appointed Guillaume Pitoiset as Country HR Director, starting in September 2026.

With a 15-year career within L'Oréal Groupe, he combines experience in Corporate HR, project management, and leadership across benchmark European markets.

Guillaume Pitoiset joined L'Oréal Groupe in 2011, initially working within the L'Oréal Luxe division, and in November 2012 took on the role of Talent Acquisition Project Manager in Corporate HR in France. Over the next decade, he advanced through key HR roles in France, Spain, and Portugal. Subsequently, for three years as HR Director for Luxe Spain – Portugal, he led organizational transformation projects, the evolution of the retail segment, and talent development.

He takes over from Magdalena Crîng, who led the company’s HR Department for 15 years as part of a 29-year career at L'Oréal Romania. She is among the first 10 employees of the local subsidiary and held major business roles before transitioning to lead the HR Department in 2011.

L’Oréal Romania, part of L’Oréal Groupe, has a 29-year history on the local market. With its portfolio of over 20 brands, L’Oréal Romania is present across all distribution channels: e-commerce, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, and brand boutiques.