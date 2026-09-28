Headquartered in the Netherlands, Itility supports companies across the world in their digital transformation processes, IT infrastructure modernization, and implementation of artificial intelligence solutions.

The company also has solid expertise in fields such as the semiconductor industry and manufacturing.

Palas Campus, the office building developed by IULIUS Company in downtown Iași, will accommodate the first-ever Itility offices in Romania.

“Setting up Itility Romania is the logical next step in our global expansion. Our presence in the technology-oriented region consolidates our capacity to serve global clients through a best-fit delivery model: bringing together teams in different locations and delivering at the most competitive rates,” said Peter Schepers, CEO of Itility Group.

The company's new offices in Iași will become integral for the international teams working on projects for clients in different industries. By the end of the year, the company wants to grow its team and is now actively recruiting.

The available positions are for software and cloud computing specialists, including DevOps Engineer and Full Stack .NET Engineer roles. Over time, the range of roles will expand as the organization grows, widening the scope of work of the team based in Iași.

“We want to build a strong tech community, where talented people can work on challenging international projects, grow their expertise, and directly add to the success of our clients. Opening our office in Palas Campus is an important first major step on this journey,” said Andrei Spitelnicu, General Manager of Itility Romania.

The company currently has over 300 employees, operating in the Netherlands, the United States, and Romania.