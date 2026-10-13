Greenpeace Romania activists staged a peaceful protest outside the IKEA Pallady store in Bucharest on Tuesday, October 13, placing sawdust and sections of tree trunks at the entrance. The demonstration coincided with the release of an investigation into logging in Romania’s Poiana Ruscă Mountains and a separate Greenpeace Nordic report on IKEA’s forest policies.

Greenpeace said its investigation also focused on Plot 37 in the Natura 2000 site ROSCI0219, a centuries-old forest that had appeared on a list of areas proposed for strict protection under the EU’s 10% biodiversity target.