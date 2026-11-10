HELLENiQ Renewables, the renewable energy division of Greek group HELLENiQ ENERGY, is planning to pour EUR 1.3 billion, or 60% of its total planned investments across the markets where it operates, into Romania by 2030, according to an announcement made on Monday, November 9, at the launch event of HELLENiQ Renewables Romania, the company’s local platform.

The company has already invested EUR 400 million in the local market, which has become the group’s second most important renewable energy market after Greece. The new funding line is dedicated to new generation capacities, hybrid projects, and energy storage systems.