Global WebBeds gains Eastern European presence by taking over Romanian B2B platform Tale Travel
WebBeds, the global marketplace providing accommodation and ground product distribution services to the travel industry, announced on November 2 that it had signed an agreement to acquire Tale Travel, a B2B travel wholesaler headquartered in Constanța, Romania.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
Completion is subject to regulatory approval and other customary conditions and is expected in Q1 2027.
Founded in 2016 by Sabin Târșoagă and Costin Leolea, Tale Travel distributes hotel accommodation to 860 travel agencies and tour operators in 45 source markets, including Romania, Greece, Moldova, Bulgaria and Albania, through its retail platform.