Germany’s Corden BioChem adds EUR 5 mln to investment in Romanian plant
Corden BioChem, a European player in industrial biotechnology, has decided to invest a further EUR 5 mln in the bioethanol plant in Podari, Dolj County, which it took over a year ago from Swiss group Clariant with a view to resuming production.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The company had previously invested more than EUR 20 mln in the facility, Profit.ro reported.
Corden BioChem announced a new share capital increase worth RON 26.2 mln (EUR 5 mln). In the spring, it had already injected more than EUR 20 mln into the plant.