The delegation met the plant’s management and inspected key equipment across both production streams. Some of its members, specialising in steelmaking and logistics, are expected to remain in Galati for further technical assessments in the coming days, according to an internal note sent to employees and seen by News.ro.

The visit is the first by a potential investor since the Galati Court approved a new sales plan on November 20, opening the way for the plant to be sold through direct negotiations. Interested companies have until December 10 to submit offers, with negotiations due to follow.