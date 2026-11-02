The company plans to install an electrostatic painting facility, a project valued at approximately EUR 2.5 million, which will expand its production capacity and enable it to respond to market demand.

The technical documentation for the project has been submitted to the Brașov County Environmental Protection Agency, while the design and installation works are scheduled to take five months, Profit.ro reported.

The new facility will be located inside the existing production hall, Module III, and will cover an area of approximately 600 square metres.

According to the documentation, the investment is part of the company's development strategy and is driven by market demand for its products.

The new line will be dedicated to painting shock absorbers and will have a maximum production capacity of 7 million units per year. It will use electrostatic painting technology and water-based paints with a low volatile organic compound (VOC) content, ranging from 1% to 6%, according to the safety data sheets cited in the documentation.

Stabilus Romania recorded turnover of RON 943 million (EUR 190 million) last year and a net profit of approximately RON 43.2 million. The company had an average of 1,294 employees. It was founded in 2005 in Sânpetru, approximately eight kilometres from Brașov.

Stabilus Romania is part of the German Stabilus group, founded in 1934 in Koblenz. The group specialises in motion control solutions, including gas springs, dampers and electromechanical systems, and operates internationally.