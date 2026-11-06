Food ingredients producer Puratos invests EUR 15 mln in new factory in Romania
The Romanian subsidiary of Belgian group Puratos, a local leader in ingredients for the bakery, confectionery and chocolate industries, will inaugurate a new factory next week, following an investment of over EUR 15 million.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The facility will operate alongside the existing unit in Tunari, Ilfov County, according to Ziarul Financiar. It will serve both local and international markets.
However, the investment does not come with additional hiring. The company currently has over 150 employees.