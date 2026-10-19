BALFIN Group and Flying Tiger Copenhagen said they are expanding their partnership into Romania, Bulgaria, and Croatia. The rollout will begin in Romania and Bulgaria in 2027, followed by Croatia in early 2028.

The companies did not disclose how the planned 87 stores would be divided among the three markets or provide details about their locations and investment value.

The agreement builds on their existing partnership in Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia, and Serbia, where they expect to operate a combined network of 20 stores by the end of 2026. They also plan to enter Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro in early 2027.

“The results achieved with Flying Tiger Copenhagen have demonstrated the strength of our partnership and the potential for further growth,” said BALFIN Group president Samir Mane. “Expanding into Romania, Bulgaria, and Croatia takes our cooperation to a new level and brings the brand into three important EU markets.”

Flying Tiger Copenhagen managing director for IMEA Julius Schmidt said the expansion is a natural next step following the performance of the partnership’s existing stores.

“These are important markets for our European growth strategy, and we see significant potential for the Flying Tiger Copenhagen concept,” he stated.

Founded in Copenhagen in 1995, Flying Tiger Copenhagen operates more than 1,100 stores across over 45 markets. The variety retailer sells products including toys, stationery, home accessories, kitchen items, and party supplies.

BALFIN Group was established in Vienna in 1993 and has operations in 13 countries. The investment group employs approximately 5,000 people and has interests in retail, real estate, financial services, hospitality, logistics, energy, and other sectors.