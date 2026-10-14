Romania needs a national, affordable housing program, adapted to local needs, and a functional legislative and financial framework, including for public-private partnerships (PPPs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs), participants at the Affordable Housing Summit Romania concluded.

“We have one of the highest home-ownership rates in Europe, yet four in ten Romanians live in overcrowded homes. Owning a home is not the same as having the home you need. To move from policies to projects, and from projects to homes people can afford, we need a national program and rules that work, including for public-private partnerships and REITs,” said Constantin Sebeșanu, the president of the Federation of Investors and Developers for a Sustainable Economy (FIDES), an employers’ organization representing real estate developers and related activities.