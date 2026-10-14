EY: Romania’s M&A market rises 33% y/y to USD 7.1 bln in Jan-Sep, but slows down in Q3
The mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market recorded 212 transactions in the first nine months of 2026, down 1% from 215 in the same period of 2025, while their estimated aggregate value increased by 33% y/y to USD 7.1 billion, from USD 5.4 billion, according to an analysis by EY.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
The value of transactions for which consideration was disclosed rose by 39% y/y to USD 4.1 billion, Cursdeguvernare.ro reported.
Approximately 60% of this amount was concentrated in three major deals announced in the first half of the year: Pavăl Holding’s acquisition of Carrefour Romania for USD 977 million, Premier Energy’s takeover of Evryo Group for USD 824 million, and Raiffeisen Bank International’s acquisition of Garanti BBVA Romania for USD 681 million.