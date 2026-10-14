The value of transactions for which consideration was disclosed rose by 39% y/y to USD 4.1 billion, Cursdeguvernare.ro reported.

Approximately 60% of this amount was concentrated in three major deals announced in the first half of the year: Pavăl Holding’s acquisition of Carrefour Romania for USD 977 million, Premier Energy’s takeover of Evryo Group for USD 824 million, and Raiffeisen Bank International’s acquisition of Garanti BBVA Romania for USD 681 million.