Exim Banca Romaneasca has launched its Private Banking Department, which provides personalized banking services, dedicated advisory support, and tailored wealth management solutions designed around the unique financial and investment goals of high-net-worth clients.

Through its Private Banking services, Exim Banca Romaneasca offers a bespoke banking experience built around dedicated advisory support, close relationship management, and a comprehensive approach to addressing clients' financial needs. The offering is available to clients holding assets worth more than RON 1 million managed through the bank.

"In Private Banking, true value is defined not only by the financial solutions we offer, but by the relationships we build with each client. This offering is the result of the trust our clients have placed in us over the years and of our deep understanding of their financial goals. Exim Banca Romaneasca's expertise allows us to meet these expectations through personalized services and solutions tailored to each client's specific needs." said Traian Halalai, Executive President of Exim Banca Romaneasca.

The current offering includes a comprehensive range of savings and financing solutions designed around each client's objectives, including customized deposits with flexible maturities and preferential interest rates, foreign exchange services under advantageous conditions, savings accounts, and lending products with competitive terms.

In the near future, the bank will further expand the investment component of its Private Banking services through tailored products and advisory solutions aligned with clients' investment profiles and financial aspirations, supporting efficient wealth diversification and long-term added value.

Private Banking services are currently available in Bucharest. In response to the increasing demand for personalized wealth management services, the bank plans to extend this model into Romania's main economic cities, providing a broader client base with access to specialized financial expertise, investment opportunities, and premium banking services.

Exim Banca Romaneasca is a 100% Romanian-owned universal bank and ranks among the top 10 largest credit institutions in Romania by assets. The bank recently received its first rating from the international agency Fitch Ratings, reaffirming Exim Banca Romaneasca's financial strength and stability.