Erste Group expects Romania's GDP growth to stay in negative area in Q3
Romania's economy could contract slightly in annual terms in the third quarter of 2026, amid the effects of fiscal consolidation on domestic demand, according to analysts at Erste Group Research.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
Romania is entering a week with several important economic releases, which will provide clues about the evolution of the economy after fiscal adjustment measures.
Preliminary data on Q3 GDP (November 13), October inflation (November 12) and industrial production (November 13) are expected this week, while the National Bank of Romania (BNR) is expected to keep the key interest rate at 6.5% at its board meeting on November 12.