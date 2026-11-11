Entrepreneur Radu Georgescu joins Romanian-founded FlowX.AI as board member
Georgescu, a founder and investor whose companies include RAV Antivirus, acquired by Microsoft, brings 30+ years of experience building technology businesses.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 2 min read
FlowX.AI has named serial entrepreneur Radu Georgescu a board member, the company announced.
The appointment comes as FlowX.AI, headquartered in New York with engineering in Bucharest, scales with banks, insurers and governments worldwide.