Entrepreneur Iulian Stanciu sells Romanian IT&C retailer Flanco to PPC Group subsidiary Kotsovolos
Kotsovolos acquires a nationwide network of 150 physical stores in more than 100 cities in Romania, with a total retail sales area of nearly 60,000 sq.m.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 2 min read
Kotsovolos, a subsidiary of utility group PPC, has acquired 100% of the shares of the Romanian IT&C retailer Flanco from its shareholders, namely Iulian Stanciu, who held a 98% stake, and Dragoş Sîrbu (2%), for a sum corresponding to an enterprise value of EUR 35 million.
With the deal, PPC Group is replicating the model implemented in Greece with the acquisition of Kotsovolos, while entering into a rapidly growing technology and electrical goods market of EUR 3.6 billion, the company said.