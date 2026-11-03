Kotsovolos, a subsidiary of utility group PPC, has acquired 100% of the shares of the Romanian IT&C retailer Flanco from its shareholders, namely Iulian Stanciu, who held a 98% stake, and Dragoş Sîrbu (2%), for a sum corresponding to an enterprise value of EUR 35 million.

With the deal, PPC Group is replicating the model implemented in Greece with the acquisition of Kotsovolos, while entering into a rapidly growing technology and electrical goods market of EUR 3.6 billion, the company said.