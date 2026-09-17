SD Worx Romania announced that it appointed Bogdan Mircea Ciobanu as managing director, effective November 2. He will succeed Ciprian Chiorean, who is leaving the role after overseeing the company’s rebranding and integration into the wider SD Worx group.

Ciobanu has more than 17 years of executive experience in IT, software, cybersecurity, and telecommunications across Romania and Southeastern Europe.

He most recently served as country manager of Exclusive Networks Romania, where the company recorded sustained double-digit growth during his tenure. His previous roles include general manager at SABS and Southeastern Europe regional manager at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, where he coordinated operations in seven countries.

“I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and creating even greater value for our customers and employees,” Bogdan Mircea Ciobanu said.

He will report directly to Patrick Barazzoni, SD Worx executive vice-president responsible for Central and Southern Europe.

Ciprian Chiorean joined SD Worx as an adviser in May 2023 and later led the transition from Romanian Software to SD Worx Romania, including the rebranding, group integration, and consolidation of the local team. He plans to take a sabbatical after completing the handover.

SD Worx provides human resources, payroll, and workforce-management technology and services. The European group supports more than 100,000 organizations, processes salaries for over six million employees each month, and reported revenue of EUR 1.3 billion in 2025.