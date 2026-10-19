EC to assess Romania’s final EUR 6.4 bln in RRF funding by November 20
The European Commission will rule on Romania’s final two disbursement requests (the fifth and sixth) under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), amounting to EUR 2.08 billion and EUR 4.36 billion, respectively, or EUR 6.43 billion in total, according to Finance Ministry data. The decision is expected by November 20.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 1 min read
Romania has so far received EUR 13.27 billion under the RRF: EUR 8.95 billion in grants and EUR 4.32 billion in loans. The sum includes the EUR 301 million received on October 9 for targets and milestones under the third disbursement request, which was cleared with a delay.
Of the EUR 1.65 billion in grants requested under the fifth payment request, around EUR 1.4 billion has already been cleared, interim investment and European projects minister Dragoș Pîslaru said, as reported by Economica.net.