Romania has so far received EUR 13.27 billion under the RRF: EUR 8.95 billion in grants and EUR 4.32 billion in loans. The sum includes the EUR 301 million received on October 9 for targets and milestones under the third disbursement request, which was cleared with a delay.

Of the EUR 1.65 billion in grants requested under the fifth payment request, around EUR 1.4 billion has already been cleared, interim investment and European projects minister Dragoș Pîslaru said, as reported by Economica.net.