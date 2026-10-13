DP World announced that it launched a EUR 53.8 million project to electrify its container terminal at the Port of Constanța in Romania. The investment, co-financed by the European Union, is scheduled for completion by August 31, 2028.

The financing package includes an EU grant of up to EUR 19.7 million through the Connecting Europe Facility, a loan of up to EUR 25 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and a contribution from terminal operator Constanța South Container Terminal.

The project will electrify 29 container blocks through the installation of approximately 6 km of busbar infrastructure designed to power electric rubber-tired gantry cranes.

DP World will also build a charging hub with 10 charging points and acquire 10 electric terminal tractors. A dedicated transformer station will support the new vehicles.

Two onshore power supply systems, also known as cold ironing systems, will allow docked vessels to connect to shore-side electricity rather than operate their auxiliary engines while in port. The systems will be powered exclusively by electricity from renewable sources, the company said.

The investment also includes three transformer stations, each fitted with three 2,000 kVA transformers, as well as two 5 MVA transformers for the shore-power systems.

The project is part of a wider electrification program that includes a separate EUR 46.2 million investment in remotely operated electric gantry cranes, two electric mobile harbor cranes, and additional electric terminal tractors.

The two components will bring DP World’s total planned investment in electrifying its Constanța operations to EUR 100 million.

Romania’s Port of Constanța is the largest port on the Black Sea and an important hub on the EU’s Trans-European Transport Network.

Constanța South Container Terminal operates under DP World, a global logistics and port terminal company headquartered in Dubai.