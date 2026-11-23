Diner-style restaurant chain Denny’s to open ten units in Romania under franchise development agreement
The agreement marks Denny's entry into Romania and will establish the brand's first restaurant presence in the European Union.
Simona Fodor · Journalist
· 2 min read
Family dining restaurant brand Denny's has announced a franchise development agreement to bring 10 Denny's restaurants to Romania over the next seven years.
Entrepreneurs Honorius Prigoană and Marian Ionescu will oversee the development and operation of Denny's restaurants in the country.