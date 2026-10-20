Danube at Romania’s Cernavoda nuclear power plant below ‘critical’ safety level for three days, five more to follow
The Danube’s water level at the Cernavoda nuclear power plant (NPP) has remained for three consecutive days below the ‘critical’ safety threshold, below which additional measures may be required to maintain the safe functioning of the reactors in shutdown mode, according to media reports.
iulian ernst · Journalist
· 2 min read
The level is forecast to remain below the threshold for another five days, News.ro reported. According to available information, no special measures have been taken, aside from the suspension of traffic on the Danube-Black Sea Canal, to make more water available to the NPP.
Authorities have previously explained that a fall below this threshold could pose an ‘operational risk’ to the supply of water needed to cool the plant’s reactors.